Oscars 2025 memoriam segment comes under fire again

A quite handful of names have not been featured in the memoriam segment of the Academy Awards 2025.



Shannen Doherty was one of them. The star, known for 90210 and Charmed, died last July after a long cancer battle. She was 53.

Her rep called out the award show in a chat with TMZ, saying it was 'really disappointing not to see her included in the tribute.”

Fans pointed out that Michelle Trachtenberg, another recently deceased star, has not been featured in the memoriam segment.

The actress' mother found her dead in her apartment in NYC on Feb 26th. She was 39.

Besides, Candyman star Tony Todd, Lord of the Rings actor Bernard Hill, and Romeo and Julie star Olivia Hussey have also been left out of the Oscars 2025 memoriam segment.

Gene Hackman, meanwhile, was featured in the segment. Morgan Freeman paid tribute to him at the 97th Academy Awards.



“This week, our community lost a giant. And I lost a dear friend, Gene Hackman,” the Shawshank Redemption star said. “Like everyone who ever shared a scene with him, I learned he was a generous performer and a man whose gifts elevated everyone’s work."

“Gene always said, ‘I don’t think about legacy. I just hope people remember me as someone who tried to do good work,’” he concluded. “I think I speak for us all when I say, Gene, you will be remembered for that, and so much more. Rest in peace, my friend.”