Kylie Jenner reacts to claims she disrespected Elton John: Source

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner looked smitten with each other at the 2025 'Academy Awards'

March 05, 2025

Kylie Jenner has been under fire for not granting due respect to Elton John at the 2025 Oscars.

As fans will be aware, the mother of two accompanied her beau, Timothee Chalamet to the 2025 Academy Awards ceremony during which he introduced her to the legendary singer.

However, the businesswoman did not stand to attend Elton John, and now she is being trolled over this move.

Now a new source privy to RadarOnline.com defended Kylie addressing, “Kylie struggles with insecurity issues.”

They went on to add, “And she can feel out of place at these events.”

“She is aware of some of the criticism levelled at her and how some people believe she shouldn't be at these ceremonies,” the informant also added.

In conclusion, the source remarked, “She likes to avoid any drama.”

Meanwhile, Kylie has also been trying to battle drama involved with her momager, Kris Jenner, who is keen on exploiting her romance with the Wonka star for their reality TV series.

Reportedly, the ratings of their show Keeping Up with The Kardashians have taken a plunge, and she wants to stir up some new drama to keep the audiences hooked. 

