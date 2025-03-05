Brittany Cartwright breaks her silence over ex Jax Taylor's drug addiction

Brittany Cartwright shared her thoughts on ex Jax Taylor revealing his addiction struggles.

The 46-year-old Vanderpump Rules star shared that he's been dealing with "substance issues — primarily with cocaine" for the past two decades, on Bravo's Hot Mic podcast.

"People ask you, 'Do you have an alcohol problem too?' I don't necessarily think I have an alcohol problem but the two go hand in hand,” Taylor told host Alex Baskin on March 4. "I can't do cocaine without drinking. So I just gave up both."

In a recent chat with People, Cartwright confessed, "I'm glad that he finally admitted to what was really going on."

The reality star went on to say, "For the first time, I can speak openly about the extent of trauma he's instilled on our family over the years. I've tried desperately to help him without success. I pray that one day he completely knocks this addiction, but I'm skeptical. His behaviors are still alarming and his treatment plan seems to be the bare minimum."

"I'm trying to navigate this as best as I can for my son and I, but every day is still a challenge and very difficult. Jax has caused an enormous amount of damage and I have very little trust in him at this point. My only hope is that one day, he will be a better person for his son," she added.

Moreover, Cartwright revealed that she is going to reveal more insights on this topic on her podcast, When Reality Hits, on Friday, March 7.