Mindy Kaling credits Reese Witherspoon for urging her to embrace motherhood

Mindy Kaling revealed the one person who inspired her journey into motherhood.

In a recent chat with Dax Shepard on his podcast, Armchair Expert, the Sex Lives of College Girls creator, opened up about starting her family in her late 30s, and how Reese Witherspoon encouraged her to do it.

"[Raising children alone] scared me for the longest time and then it was Reese Witherspoon — I was getting ready to shoot a movie and it got delayed for some reason and I was like, 'Ah, well I'm going to just wait,' and she was like, 'Do this. Do not wait until it's too late,'" she said of the Legally Blonde actress. "We were in her trailer in a field in New Zealand, and she's like, 'If you want this, you have to do it now.'"

The Office alum went on to say, "And, she listed some people that I knew of, but not known personally — some very famous women — who waited, and then it was too late."

"It's only possible because I waited until I was 37 to have my daughter because I had disposable income, I have my nanny, [and] I have my dad who helps," she added.

It is pertinent to mention that Kaling is mom to son Spencer Avu, 4, and daughters Anne, 12 months, and Katherine Swati.