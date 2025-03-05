 
Geo News

Meghan Markle's Netflix show branded ‘dystopian nightmare' in scathing attack

Body language expert criticizes Meghan Markle’s Netflix show ‘With Love, Meghan’

By
Web Desk
|

March 05, 2025

Meghan Markle has received scathing criticism after she dropped her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, with critics suggesting it should be renamed 'Love Me, Meghan.’

The show, which premiered on Tuesday in the UK, featured the Duchess of Sussex demonstrating hosting tips, making bath salts, candles, and party decorations.

However, body language expert Judi James bashed the series, calling it a “dystopian nightmare for feminists” and said presents a “childlike view of the world.”

She argued that Meghan’s performance focuses too much on charm and nostalgia, reinforcing outdated stereotypes.

As per The Express, the expert said, "Meghan implies a childlike view of the world.”

She added, "Through her ongoing habit of making up rhymes, showing a childlike view of the world plus a desire to connect and tidy things by rounding them up.

"She dances about, squeals and she acts excited about everything,” Judi said, adding, Meghan’s show should be re-named ‘LOVE ME – MEGHAN’ as the overriding visual narrative looks set on showcasing the adorability and undiluted sweetness of the Duchess of Sussex."

"Meghan’s unreality show is also a dystopian nightmare for feminists, a glimpse of how women might have looked had we never got the vote and been consigned to a Jane Austen world of sprigged cotton and flower arranging, where survival meant marrying rich and entertaining the locals.”

