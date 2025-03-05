‘Frosty' Prince William's leaves Kate Middleton crying

 
Prince William’s behoove towards someone close to Kate Middleton has reportedly made her cry

March 05, 2025

Prince William has reportedly made his wife cry, and it’s all because of his frostiness towards Prince Harry.

For those unversed, Closer magazine recently revealed that Kate Middleton and Prince Harry really hit it off during the Valentine’s Day weekend trip the Windsor’s took.

According to the source, Kate hoped this meeting would serve as some kind of opportunity to “really talk” with her brother in law, and resolve some issues they’ve had from their “years of fighting”.

But “William was frosty the entire time and didn’t really engage” with his little brother.

According to the source this behavior of her husband left Kate feeling “tearful at points”, and “it made her realise how she’d desperately missed Harry and how sad it was they’re all living totally separate lives now.”

For those unversed, that meeting gave the two a “good opportunity” to have some “privacy away from prying eyes every time he’s in the UK.”

