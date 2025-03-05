Rebecca Judd spends wild night at Billie Eilish's Melbourne concert

Rebecca Judd was in high spirits at Billie Eilish’s Melbourne concert on Tuesday night, as she partied in a private suite at the Rod Laver Arena.

Judd shared clips on social media showcasing her excitement during the sold-out Hit Me Hard and Soft tour, particularly when Eilish performed her 2024 hit Guess, which she described as her "favorite song."

In one video, she could be seen enthusiastically jumping and waving her hands.

Accompanied by her 11-year-old daughter, Billie, Judd treated her to a luxury concert experience in a $5,000 VIP suite, booked through her activewear brand JAGGAD.

According to Daily Mail, she documented the night on Instagram, posting a selfie with her daughter and captioning it as, "Billie's first concert – off to see Billie!"

Also present in the suite was Judd’s close friend and celebrity makeup artist Jessie Roberts, who was spotted dancing alongside her.

Moreover, Judd later shared a video of Roberts enjoying the performance, writing, "@jessierobertsx I bloody love you."

As per the outlet, this is not the first time Judd and Roberts have been seen partying together.

Additionally, the duo previously made headlines in February while celebrating at the LIV Golf Tournament’s fan village, where they danced to a set by Australian DJ Dom Dolla.

Furthermore, Eilish’s current Australian tour marks her return to the country for the first time since 2022.

The Grammy-winning artist is scheduled to perform 12 sold-out shows across Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane.