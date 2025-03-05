 
Mo Gilligan opens up about his depression battle amid rise to fame

Mo Gilligan reflects on his severe depression battle during his twenties while his career rose to fame during a rare interview

March 05, 2025

Mo Gilligan has revealed that he battled severe depression in his twenties as his career skyrocketed. 

The 37-year-old, who rose to fame in 2017 through viral social media clips, admitted that despite achieving his dreams, he felt lost and struggled with his mental health.

While speaking on the Great Company podcast with Jamie Laing, Gilligan shared how wealth and success failed to bring him happiness, prompting him to seek therapy, as per Daily Mail

In regards to this, he confessed, "I lost myself. I had everything I wanted, but I wasn't in the happiest place. Therapy helped me open up and truly connect with people."

In 2022, Gilligan used his BAFTA TV Awards acceptance speech to address his mental health struggles, acknowledging the support he received from Channel 4, as per the outlet. 

However, his career faced setbacks in 2023 when The Lateish Show was canceled after four seasons, and That’s My Jam was axed by the BBC.

Despite these challenges, Gilligan remains focused on his career, stepping down from hosting the BRIT Awards in 2023 to embark on his first world tour in the U.S., as per the publication.

In this regard, he wrote in his farewell statement, "It’s been an honor," expressing gratitude for the opportunities he’s had and his commitment to supporting the creative arts.

