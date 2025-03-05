 
Alexandra Daddario recalls filming 'Mayfair Witches' during pregnancy

Alexandra Daddario's 'Mayfair Witches’ season 2 premiered on January 5, 2025

March 05, 2025

Alexandra Daddario recalls filming 'Mayfair Witches' during pregnancy

Alexandra Daddario has opened up about her experience of filming Mayfair Witches while she was pregnant with her first baby.

During an interview with People, the Baywatch actress also candidly talked about her journey in Hollywood.

Speaking about not being a nepo baby, she said, “My parents were both lawyers. I was raised in New York under the assumption that you went to college, then became a lawyer or a doctor or worked at a hedge fund."

"She knew nothing about acting," the Hollywood actress told the publication about her mother.

"It's not like in Hollywood where they're worried and very guarded about their kids going into that sort of thing."

“I think, in her naivete, she she was just like, 'Oh this will be such a fun extracurricular activity.' So I started going on auditions and booking jobs, and then I landed a soap."

Referring on her life changing role in The White Lotus, Daddario told the publication, "That definitely changed things."

Recalling the time when she was filming Mayfair Witches in 2023, while being pregnant, the 38-year-old actress admitted that she was worried about everything.

"There were some horror scenes where I was like, 'I don't know if I should let myself get worked up emotionally because the baby will feel it in my belly!'" she concluded.

Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form tied the knot on June 2022 and welcomed their first child, a son, in 2024.

