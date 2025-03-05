Justin Bieber lands in trouble after sharing controversial photos

Justin Bieber got into trouble after sharing controversial photos of himself on social media.

On March 3, the 31-year-old pop star took to his Instagram handle and posted a series of photos featuring himself.

In the viral snaps, Justin can be seen sitting on a bike, blowing smoke out of his mouth while holding a bong.

As the Baby hitmaker's post gained attention on social media, fans began criticising Justin, urging him to "set a good example" for his six-year-old son, Jack Blues Bieber, whom he shares with his wife, Hailey.

"@justinbieber you're a new father, something you've wanted. Set a better example for your son" one user wrote.

"I hope Jack doesn’t have to be around all this smoke. A kid doesn’t deserve it,” another one commented.

"Just keep in mind whatever you post is forever. Your child will see it someday," the third follower scolded the musician.

This came shortly after Justin's representative shut down rumours about his drug use, calling the allegations "pitiful."