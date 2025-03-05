Sabrina Carpenter takes playful jab at ex Barry Keoghan during Dublin show

Sabrina Carpenter seemingly dissed her ex-boyfriend Barry Keoghan during her concert in Dublin.

On March 3, the Espresso hitmaker, who is currently in the middle of her ongoing Short n' Sweet tour, delivered an electrifying show in Ireland.

Addressing the audience during her performance, Sabrina said, "Dublin, it's so lovely to be here. You all look and sound amazing."

"But my goodness, these Irish boys are hard work," she added taking a jab at Barry, who is from Summerhill, Dublin.

After commenting on "Irish Boys," Sabrina performed her hit song Please Please Please at the concert.

For those unversed, Sabrina and Barry parted ways in December 2024 after dating for one year.

At that time, the insider told People magazine that the two had "decided to take a break" due to their busy schedules.

“They are both young and career-focused,” the source said.