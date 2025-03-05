Daniel Craig throws weight behind 'The Crown' star to play James Bond

Daniel Craig has found the ideal actor to play James Bond

Daniel Craig has found his replacement as James Bond, and it’s The Crown star Josh O’Connor

“Daniel has all but publicly announced he thinks Josh O’Connor should be the next 007, and has been thoroughly impressed with Josh since Josh’s star-making run on Netflix’s The Crown,” an insider told In Touch.

The mole explained that Josh’s impressive acting talent combined with his persona being different from Daniel’s is what has made the Knives Out star support the actor.

“The big thing is that Josh has such a different vibe from Daniel and because Daniel continues to advise the 007 producers on how to steer the franchise, they’ve all landed on the idea that the next James Bond has to be as different from Daniel as Daniel was from Pierce Brosnan,” added the tipster.

Daniel, 57, played Bond from 2006 to 2021, appearing in Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, Spectre, and No Time to Die.

Meanwhile, Pierce played the British Secret Service agent from 1995 to 2002 in four films, including GoldenEye, Tomorrow Never Dies, The World Is Not Enough, and Die Another Day.

Daniel has since starred in the Knives Out movies and gay romance Queer.