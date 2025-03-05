Kathy Hilton reacts to Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky's split

Kathy Hilton still cares about her estranged brother-in-law, Mauricio Umansky, following his split from Kyle Richards.

The 65-year-old actress opened up about Mauricio's separation from her sister on the RHOBH After Show.

“I felt bad for him too," said Kathy. "I could see in his face that he was sad, confused … I felt this was just as tough on him."

“I still care about him. He’s my nieces’ father. He’s been wonderful with Farrah,” she continued. “Him and Kyle were a great couple and we used to have so much fun."

"I just wanted him to know that no matter what, I care and we’re here,” added Kyle's sister.

For those unversed, Mauricio and Kyle parted ways in July 2023 after 27 years of marriage.