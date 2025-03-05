'Barbie' sequel isn't in development: Report

Barbie sequel is currently not happening!

As per Collider, both Warner Bros. and the representative for director Greta Gerwig have dismissed rumours that Barbie 2 is in the early stages of development.

The studio has branded the initial report "inaccurate".

"There is no legitimacy to this reporting," said the WB representative.

Recently, The Hollywood Reporter reported that the second instalment of the 2023 blockbuster hit is in the works.

Despite the recent denials, Greta has previously expressed interest in a possible sequel.

“I wanted to make something anarchic and wild and funny and cathartic,” she told The New York Times at that time. “The idea that it’s actually being received that way, it’s sort of extraordinary.”

For those unversed, Barbie was released in cinemas in July 2023 and grossed $1.4 billion worldwide.