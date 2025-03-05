Buckingham Palace says Kate to join King, Queen and William for latest appearance

After skipping the event last year due to her cancer diagnosis, Kate Middleton is all set to join King Charles, Queen Camilla and Prince William to attend the annual Commonwealth Day service.

Citing a statement from the Buckingham Palace, UK's Daily Express reported that the royal couples will be also joined by Princess Anne and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester for the service on Monday in Westminster Abbey.

King Charles, who is Head of the Commonwealth, gives an annual address each year to the family of 56 nations, but last year pre-recorded a video message after postponing his public-facing duties for around three months due to cancer.

Kate Middleton is making a gradual return to royal duties after completing chemotherapy in August last year.

She recently accompanied her husband, Prince William, during a visit to Wales.

According to the express.co.uk, "The King and Queen will be met by the Dean of Westminster and will greet members of the Shree Muktajeevan Swamibapa Pipe Band (SMSPB), a community band from the world’s first Hindu eco-temple, Shree Swaminarayan Mandir in Kingsbury."

"Charles and Camilla will then join the rest of the royals to form a procession and follow the Commonwealth Mace Bearer, three-time Paralympic champion, and two-time world champion in track cycling, Kadeena Cox."

The Buckingham Palace said guests of honour among the 2,000-strong congregation will include Commonwealth Secretary-General, Baroness Scotland, the Commonwealth Secretary-General Elect, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, High Commissioners, senior politicians and dignitaries from across the UK and the Commonwealth.