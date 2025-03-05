Real reason Tom Brady, Irina Shayk got back together

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk first dated for four months in 2023

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk are reportedly back together after their four-month-long link-up in 2023.

According to a source, “The timing was off before.”

When Tom and Irina were seen getting cozy in the NFL star’s Rolls Royce in 2023, the former was freshly single after divorcing Gisele Bündchen, while Shayk may have still held out hope for a reunion with baby daddy Bradley Cooper.

However, The Hangover star has since been seriously dating Gigi Hadid, reportedly prompting Shayk to move on for good.

“Neither of them was fully over their exes when they first got together. Now, they’re both in better head spaces,” the mole told Life & Style.

“Tom and Irina never stopped caring about one another,” shared the source. “Whatever spark they had two years ago is back.”

A source previously dished that Tom got back in touch with the supermodel after his ex-wife Gisele shared the news of her pregnancy.

The mole told Page Six, “Tom and Irina have started dating each other again and are open to see where things go.”

“They've been talking on the phone. Neither one is in a serious relationship right now, so why not take a trip,” they added of Tom Brady and Irina Shayk.