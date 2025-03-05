Jennifer Coolidge opens up about hard partying in 20s and its impact on career

Jennifer Coolidge is opening up about feeling vulnerable in her 20s

Jennifer Coolidge is recalling her hard partying days from her 20s.

Coolidge, who’s known for her role in The White Lotus, is currently promoting her new film Riff Raff.

During an interview with People, she recalled getting “into a lot of trouble” in her 20s.

“I was just partying in a way that was very extreme and not buckling down and trying to make anything really important happen, you know, getting a career going or anything,” Jennifer shared. “I was busy going to the Palladium and stuff like that.”

“I remember it was one of those things where I felt like…I was completely out of control and I couldn’t stop it,” A Cinderella Story actress added. “I couldn’t stop the train.”

“Somehow I ended up with these roles that are kind of like that,” Jennifer Coolidge remarked. “But I know the feeling so well: being on this weird train and incredibly vulnerable in my early 20s. You’re so vulnerable, and there’s all these kind of weirdos that come out of the woodwork and don’t have good intentions.”

“And so I feel like I just relived those days in these future jobs I got,” Jennifer Coolidge continued. “How weird is that?”