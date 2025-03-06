 
Tom Brady, Irina Shayk in better headspaces after rekindling romance:Report

It was previously reported that Tom Brady has been sulking in private amid Gisele Bundchen, Joaquim Valante baby

Web Desk
March 06, 2025

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk are reportedly back together as they have finally moved on from their previous heartbreaks.

A source privy to Life & Style claimed that the former pair never truly “stopped caring” for each other.

“Neither of them was fully over their exes when they first got together,” a source revealed of the pair who were first linked in 2023.

However, the duo know better now and have adopted a more mature approach to their rekindling romance.

“Now, they’re both in better head spaces,” they remarked in conclusion.

Nonetheless, these findings are contrary to what RadarOnline.com reported in a recent finding.

"He's trying to put on a brave front, but he's sulking in private," a source shared.

Reportedly, when Tom Brady “sees Gisele's refurbished home and perfect life with her martial arts hunk and their new baby, and it gets him down.”

