Tom Brady, Irina Shayk in better headspaces after rekindling romance:Report

March 06, 2025
Tom Brady and Irina Shayk are reportedly back together as they have finally moved on from their previous heartbreaks.
A source privy to Life & Style claimed that the former pair never truly “stopped caring” for each other.
“Neither of them was fully over their exes when they first got together,” a source revealed of the pair who were first linked in 2023.
However, the duo know better now and have adopted a more mature approach to their rekindling romance.
“Now, they’re both in better head spaces,” they remarked in conclusion.
Nonetheless, these findings are contrary to what RadarOnline.com reported in a recent finding.
"He's trying to put on a brave front, but he's sulking in private," a source shared.
Reportedly, when Tom Brady “sees Gisele's refurbished home and perfect life with her martial arts hunk and their new baby, and it gets him down.”