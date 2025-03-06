Photo: Tom Brady, Irina Shayk in better headspaces after rekindling romance:Report

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk are reportedly back together as they have finally moved on from their previous heartbreaks.

A source privy to Life & Style claimed that the former pair never truly “stopped caring” for each other.

“Neither of them was fully over their exes when they first got together,” a source revealed of the pair who were first linked in 2023.

However, the duo know better now and have adopted a more mature approach to their rekindling romance.

“Now, they’re both in better head spaces,” they remarked in conclusion.

Nonetheless, these findings are contrary to what RadarOnline.com reported in a recent finding.

"He's trying to put on a brave front, but he's sulking in private," a source shared.

Reportedly, when Tom Brady “sees Gisele's refurbished home and perfect life with her martial arts hunk and their new baby, and it gets him down.”