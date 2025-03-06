Ben Affleck shows 'extra' giddiness, affection around ex Jennifer Garner: Source

Ben Affleck shows 'extra' giddiness, affection around ex Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are maintaining their friendly relationship while coparenting their children

However, as per a news by People, a source revealed that Affleck is "extra giddy lately" around his ex and "much more affectionate."

"They have been on good terms for a while now and seem to enjoy chatting and hanging out," the insider said, as they were last seen together on son Samuel's birthday bash."Most of the time, the kids are around too."

The tipster noted that the 52-year-old actor "usually acts happy around" but he has been "extra giddy lately, though, and much more affectionate."

While Garner, "doesn't seem to mind. She seems to enjoy spending time with Ben,"

Another source said of Affleck that he is "charming," noting, "When he's doing well, he has great energy. Right now, Jen has only good things to say about him."

"She enjoys spending time with him," the second tattler continued. "He's a great dad too. But he also has this dark, struggling side that resurfaces. Over the years, it affected their marriage negatively and caused their divorce."

As per the source, the 52-year-old actress has "come a long way since" their divorce in 2018 after 10 years of marriage.

"She's doing great," the bird chirped. "She loves her new home that she built for her and the kids. John is a fantastic boyfriend. Their relationship is very normal."

Despite the former couple's friendly and close bond, a source close to Affleck said any speculations of a rekindled romance are "ridiculous."