YouTuber Andrew Cross taken off life support

YouTuber Andrew Cross has died one month after a tragic car crash.

The outdoor adventure guide was taken off life support on March 4 as he sustained traumatic brain injury on January 31.

His sister, Jenna, announced his passing in a statement posted on CaringBridge, a site organised to update family, friends, and fans on the condition of the social media star, per People Magazine.

"Hi friends, Andrew’s spirit is free, surrounded by light & love," she began in her post, adding that his death was "peaceful and full of love" and Cross was surrounded by his parents, close friends, and wife Evelyn in the room at the time.

"Before removing Andrew from life support yesterday, they put him on a mobile ventilator and walked a loop around the whole ICU while all the available staff lined the hallway as a way to honor him," Jenna continued.

"Then in the room, friends & family read scripture, prayed, and sang during the process of removing life support and for over an hour afterwards. It was peaceful and beautiful."

She then extended her gratitude to their community for their "steadfast support and prayers" following his death as a GoFundMe page was set up to help with the Cross family's medical expenses that secured $479,491 in donations.

"Andrew really lived life to the fullest, and his story & impact isn’t over yet. It’s been wonderful to get to know him in new ways as we’ve seen photos and stories shared by so many," she wrote before concluding the lengthy tribute to Cross, who was famously known as "Desert Drifter" online.

"We look forward to more of that as we honor a life well lived," the post concluded.