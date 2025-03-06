'Friends' actor breaks silence on racist, toxic environment on set

Friends actor, Steve Park, talked in detail about racist behaviour he faced on the set of the hit show

During an interview with Pod Meets World podcast, Park candidly discussed his experience of appearing as a guest actor in the sitcom.

“It was at the time, I felt it was kind of a toxic environment,” the Mickey 17 actor said.

Referring to the season 3 episode, The One With The Ultimate Fighting Champion, he continued, “James Hong was the actor who was also on the episode with me, and [the assistant director] was calling him to the set.”

“And you know, essentially saying, ‘Where the f*** is the Oriental guy? Get the Oriental guy. ’This isn’t the first time that this happened.”

“You know, but this is the environment where this is business as usual in Hollywood in 1997, I guess it was.”

Following this, the 63-year-old actor wrote a mission statement to treat American Asian better in the industry and emailed it out to multiple outlets, which later published in many magazines in 1997.

Before concluding, Park shared, “And nobody felt the need to correct this or say anything about it. So this is normal behavior.”