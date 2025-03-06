Piers Morgan shares candid remarks on Meghan Markle’s Netflix series

Piers Morgan has shared his unfiltered reaction on Meghan Markle’s new Netflix cooking show, With Love, Meghan.

The outspoken journalist admitted he could only watch ten minutes of the Duchess of Sussex’s show before switching it off.

Morgan, who has been a long-time critic of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, took to X (formerly Twitter) to mock the series, calling it “genuinely hilarious.”

"Appalled by the universally savage reviews for this heart-warming and inspirational new series about how to make coffee,” he penned.

"I found all ten minutes that I could endure of it this morning genuinely hilarious!"

The journalist’s comments divided fans with many rushing to defend Prince Harry’s wife, saying they enjoyed watching her show.

"Piers why are u always salty..."(sic) one wrote, while another added, "I enjoyed it. I liked the garden."

“After only 24 hours it’s already one of the most watched programmes on the network in the US and UK,” another Meghan’s fan commented.

“I'm sure she won't be bothered,” a fourth comment read.

However, some agreed with Morgan’s brutal comments, as they shared, "I gave her show a chance. Could only watch about 30 minutes."

"That's savage,” another penned.