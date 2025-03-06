Meghan Markle’s half brother Thomas takes brutal dig at ‘With Love, Meghan’

Meghan Markle’s estranged half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., took brutal digs at her new Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, calling it “bland and generic.”

In an interview with TalkTV, Thomas dismissed the Duchess of Sussex’s claims about growing up watching cooking shows and enjoying cooking.

He even made fun of Meghan dropping her surname for Sussex, and joked that he should also start calling himself “the duke-in-law of Sussex.”

“The first five minutes, it was just so bland and generic,” Thomas Jr. said of the show. “It was so, like, blah… Nothing jumped out.”

“It was just Meghan, talking in that bland, generic voice,” he added.

Dismissing claims that Meghan grew up watching cooking shows and enjoyed cooking, he said it “wasn’t the case.”

However, he credited her mother, Doria Ragland, as a great cook. “I do have to hand it to Doria, Doria’s a great cook,” Thomas said.

“I don’t get it, she didn’t cook anything for anyone growing up,” he continued.

Addressing Meghan’s decision to officially drop the last name “Markle” on the show, he said, “Samantha and I are both gonna change our last names to Sussex,” referring to his sister, Samantha Markle.

Thomas Jr. then mocked Meghan’s decision as he jokingly called himself “the duke-in-law of Sussex.”