Meghan Markle shares sweet secret behind happily married life with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle opened up about her marriage to Prince Harry as she revealed how they keep their bond strong while pursuing separate professional ventures.

Reflecting on their journey since 2016, Meghan, who now goes by Meghan Sussex, described Harry as "the funniest, sweetest, most charming" man and a devoted father.

Meghan shared that early in their relationship, she told Harry about advice she once received which was to always "date" your spouse to keep the spark alive.

Speaking of their relationship in The Drew Barrymore Show, Meghan said, "I did not expect to meet H, and for this to be our love story and, you know, I'm very lucky.”

Describing the Duke of Sussex as "the funniest, sweetest, most charming" man, she said, "He's an amazing father. And so, you know, I count my blessings because I have him and also I have a partner who is so supportive of me."

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, went on to share a special advice she received while working as a nanny during university on how to keep spark alive in a relationship.

"One of the dads said to me, 'When you meet your person one day, I want him to say to you the same thing that I said to my wife when we got married, which is, I vowed to always date my wife,'" she said.

Meghan said she shared the advice with Harry, who went “I vow to always date you.”

"We have this connection because we're so committed to treating each other the same way you did before you had a ring on it," she continued to say of their bond.

"You can see all the good and joy in that butterfly period. That's I think what keeps things really alive."