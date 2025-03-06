 
Geo News

Adam Devine makes shocking confession about life as a dad at 40

'Game Over, Man!' actor shares a surprising perspective on his journey into parenthood

By
Web Desk
|

March 06, 2025

Adam Devine makes shocking confession about life as a dad at 40
Adam Devine makes shocking confession about life as a dad at 40

Actor and comedian Adam Devine recently got candid and opened up about fatherhood.

Speaking to PEOPLE magazine at the season 4 premiere of his HBO series The Righteous Gemstones, the 41-year-old, who is a dad to his 1-year-old son, Beau, called fatherhood “the best.”

Devine went on to gush over his son, saying, “He’s just so cute. Every day is like a new adventure.”

The When We First Met star also shared that his friends tried to talk him out of becoming a parent.

He recalled, “They tried to scare me out of it. They’re like, ‘Your life’s over, your life’s going to suck.'"

However, Devine confessed that having Beau with his wife, Chloe Bridges, at age 40 meant he was ready for the responsibilities that fatherhood brings.

“I waited until I was an old man. I was ready for my life to be over. I was sitting in a bar on a Tuesday, and I’m like, ‘What am I doing here? This is depressing,’” the Pitch Perfect actor stated.

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that Adam Devine’s son Beau, whom he shares with his wife Bridges, turned one on February 16, 2025.

King Charles undertakes royal visit as 'King of Canada'
King Charles undertakes royal visit as 'King of Canada'
Meghan Markle explains why she filmed 'With Love, Meghan' in rental home
Meghan Markle explains why she filmed 'With Love, Meghan' in rental home
Lala Kent speaks out on Jax Taylor's personal battle
Lala Kent speaks out on Jax Taylor's personal battle
Kim Kardashian opens up about Khloe's crucial role in her first divorce
Kim Kardashian opens up about Khloe's crucial role in her first divorce
Olivia Rodrigo, The 1975 join as headliners for Glastonbury
Olivia Rodrigo, The 1975 join as headliners for Glastonbury
Kim Kardashian's shocking reaction to sons' near-disaster move comes into view
Kim Kardashian's shocking reaction to sons' near-disaster move comes into view
Meghan Markle caught ‘racial bullying' on new Netflix show
Meghan Markle caught ‘racial bullying' on new Netflix show
Why Meghan Markle faces dire situation?
Why Meghan Markle faces dire situation?