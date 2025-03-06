Adam Devine makes shocking confession about life as a dad at 40

Actor and comedian Adam Devine recently got candid and opened up about fatherhood.

Speaking to PEOPLE magazine at the season 4 premiere of his HBO series The Righteous Gemstones, the 41-year-old, who is a dad to his 1-year-old son, Beau, called fatherhood “the best.”

Devine went on to gush over his son, saying, “He’s just so cute. Every day is like a new adventure.”

The When We First Met star also shared that his friends tried to talk him out of becoming a parent.

He recalled, “They tried to scare me out of it. They’re like, ‘Your life’s over, your life’s going to suck.'"

However, Devine confessed that having Beau with his wife, Chloe Bridges, at age 40 meant he was ready for the responsibilities that fatherhood brings.

“I waited until I was an old man. I was ready for my life to be over. I was sitting in a bar on a Tuesday, and I’m like, ‘What am I doing here? This is depressing,’” the Pitch Perfect actor stated.

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that Adam Devine’s son Beau, whom he shares with his wife Bridges, turned one on February 16, 2025.