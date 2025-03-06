Tom Sandoval reacts to Jax Taylor's shocking drug addiction

Tom Sandoval was "somewhat aware" of Jax Taylor's drug addiction.

The 42-year-old TV personality addressed his fellow Vanderpump Rules alum's personal battle during an appearance on Andy Cohen's show, Watch What Happens Live.

For those unversed, Jax recently revealed that he was "83 days sober" from cocaine.

When Andy asked Tom about his reaction to Taylor's recent admission, he replied, "I mean, I think that's amazing."

"I ’m so proud of him, I think that’s so awesome. He really seems like he’s really been working on himself. For real. For real this time," he added.

The TV star further shared that he was "somewhat aware" of Taylor's addiction, saying, "I've been around him over the years."

On March 4, Taylor announced that he was "an addict."

"I have substance issues — primarily with cocaine. It’s hard to say out loud," he said on Alex Baskin‘s Hot Mic podcast.

"I’ve been dealing with this on and off since I was 23 and now I’m 45. There was times where I would stop doing it but then there were times where I’d go heavy on it," added The Valley star.