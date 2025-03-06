Real reason why Kanye West dresses girlfriends in X-rated clothing revealed

Kanye West's ex-girlfriend, Amber Rose, has finally revealed why the rapper "dresses his girlfriends" in X-rated clothing.

The American model, who parted ways with Kanye in 2010, opened up about the topic during an appearance on Shannon Sharpe's podcast Club Shay Shay.

When asked what she thought about the rapper's current wife Bianca Censori's dressing sense, she replied, "Kanye is sure dressing her like that. "

“Yeah, he did the same thing to me and Kim. It's just who he is,” she told Shannon. “He wants other men to want his woman. That's what he's into, he likes that. He likes that men are drooling over his woman. That's what he's into."



The 44-year-old continued, “He wants all his friends to want to f*** his girlfriend. He wants everybody that when you walk in a room, that his girlfriend or wife is the most desirable."

Shannon then asked the TV personailty, “And you dressed like that because that's what he wanted, you wanted to please your man?”

Amber said, “I was young and I'm gonna tell Kanye now, when I'm that young it's like okay, you're buying me this stuff, I do look pretty and cool.”

"But if you look at old pictures of me when I'm dating Kanye but I'm out by myself, I have all his clothes on,” she explained. “I have baggy jeans on, a T-shirt, a big jacket. I raided his closet when he wasn't home. I would wear all his stuff because I used to hate to dress like a w****.”

“I used to hate it so I used to rebel when he wasn't home and go in his closet. I'm in sweatpants usually with some Jordans on, maybe a little dad hat or something. I'm very casual,” added Kanye’s ex.

For those unversed, Amber and Kanye called it quits in 2010 after two years of dating.