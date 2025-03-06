 
Amber Rose exposes truth about Kanye West

Kanye West and Amber Rose dated each other from 2008 till 2010

March 06, 2025

Kanye West’s ex-girlfriend, Amber Rose just talked about a time that brought her to tears.

The former couple called it quits in 2010, and now, Rose has opened up about when the controversial rapper made “her wear” a revealing dress.

She reflected on the dynamics she had with West, speaking to host Shannon Sharpe on the Club Shay Shay podcast.

Sharpe commented, “I think you did have one of those see-through dresses that Kanye put his wife in at one point in time.”

The 41-year-old runway beauty admitted, “Yes, I did. I cried. I remember crying. I was in like Italy or Paris or something and I remember crying and arguing with him and being like I don't f***ing want to wear this s**t, I don't wanna wear it.”

“[He said] You don't understand, it's fashion, I'm a genius. You know how he is. It's like, okay, I still don't wanna wear it but I went in wearing it, they ate me up on the internet,” Rose recalled.

She further mentioned, “I was like oh my God, I really just don't wanna do this” proceeding to confirm that she would never pull a stunt like that ever again.

In the same interview, when she was asked what she thought of West’s current wife, Bianca Censori’s dressing, particularly after she showed up at the Grammy red carpet in a completely see-through attire, Amber Rose stated:

“Kanye is for sure dressing her like that. Yeah, he did the same thing to me and Kim. It's just who he is. He wants other men to want his woman. That's what he's into, he likes that. He likes that men are drooling over his woman. That's what he's into. He wants all his friends to want to f**k his girlfriend. He wants everybody that when you walk in a room, that his girlfriend or wife is the most desirable.”

