Scheana Shay shares her honest take on being a pop star

Scheana Shay, who was eliminated from The Masked Singer season 13, opened up about her resentment to be a pop star.

For the unversed, the 39-year-old singer and actress was on The Masked Singer as Bat and sang on the show’s Voices of Olympus night on Wednesday, March 5.

She competed against Boogie Woogie, Griffin, Space Ranger, and Pearl.

Shay sang Sabrina Carpenter’s song Espresso, and judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Rita Ora, and Robin Thicke guessed she might be Real Housewives’ Bethenny Frankel, Larsa Pippen, or Lisa Rinna.

Conversing with PEOPLE, she said, “Everyone they guessed me as was a compliment, and [they're] all people I'm either fans or friends of, so I loved the guesses.”

“If I would've made it onto the second episode, I feel like they might've guessed me because there were more clues in that package that I felt like were so obvious,” the Apples hitmaker quipped.

However, Shay did not get enough votes from the judges and audience, so she had to take off her mask at the end of the March 5 episode.

The Sweet & Sour crooner, who has been on Bravo since 2013, articulated that being on a competition show “was a first for me.”

“I'm like, ‘Wait, how many viewers do we have?’ It's a lot. It's more than VPR. So that was a little intimidating, but also, I'm in a mask, and if people want to say whatever they do, I'm used to that. I had fun,” Shay stated.

Moving forward, the Mouthpiece alum talked about why she was unsure about going on The Masked Singer and what her daughter thinks about her being on TV.

She said, “I didn't want to come on at all, if I'm being honest. When I got the call, I was like, ‘Nope, nope, absolutely not. I am not doing that.’ After being on Vanderpump Rules and people making fun of me for doing music when I'm like, I've never wanted to be a pop star.”

The Wedding Day star added, “It was just always something as a fun side hobby. I love performing, I love making music, I love doing all of this, but it's never been priority No. 1. So when I got this opportunity, I just didn't want another thing to be made fun of for singing on national television.”

She continued, “It took some convincing from my team and a great conversation with [executive producer] Deena Katz, but it was such an incredible experience and I'm glad I got that push that I needed because I would've missed out on an incredible opportunity."

"That is something that I want my daughter to grow up and do, to not be afraid of the unknown and to take chances,” Scheana Shay concluded.