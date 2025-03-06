 
Pierce Brosnan makes unexpected statement on returning as 007

'Die Another Day' actor reveals a deeply personal and unexpected take on the iconic character

March 06, 2025

Pierce Brosnan, who famously played James Bond in four films, has not completely ruled out a return to the iconic role 22 years after his last 007 adventure.

On Tuesday, March 4, the 71-year-old Hollywood legend was conversing with GQ about his new series MobLand, where he was asked if he could play an older James Bond in future movies.

This came after Amazon MGM Studios took full control of the James Bond franchise.

Brosnan, who played Bond in four movies from 1995 to 2002 before Daniel Craig took over the franchise, responded, “I've heard of that. Of course, how could I not be interested?"

The GoldenEye star added, "But it's a delicate situation now. I think it's best to let sleeping dogs lie, really. I think so. It's a rather romantic notion and idea, but I think everything changes, everything falls apart. I think that it's best left to another man, really. Fresh blood."

For the unversed, Craig left the 007 franchise after 2021's movie No Time to Die.

In December 2024, The Wall Street Journal reported that the Broccoli family, who made the James Bond films for years, and Amazon could not agree on new movies.

However, Amazon bought MGM Studios and the rights to distribute the James Bond films in 2022, and on February 20, 2025, Amazon MGM Studios, Barbara Broccoli, and her brother Michael G. Wilson announced that Amazon would now have creative control over the franchise.

It is pertinent to mention that at the 2025 Oscars on March 2, the series was honoured with a special musical tribute.

