Chris Pratt saves Millie Bobby Brown in viral moment

Chris Pratt saves Millie Bobby Brown in a viral moment

Chris Prat made a quick move to help Millie Bobby Brown.

During a press conference for their upcoming Netflix film, The Electric State, in Madrid, the Stranger Things star was about to face a wardrobe malfunction.

Millie, who was wearing a denim mini-skirt and jacket, whispered something to Chris. After realizing that Millie was about to face a wardrobe malfunction, the Guardians of the Galaxy star got up and stood up and positioned himself in front to block the audience’s view.

With the help of Chris, the Enola Holmes actress got up and exited the stage.

The gentlemanly gesture by the actor earned praise for his quick thinking, with many calling him a "real-life hero."

The Electric State, directed by the Russo Brothers, stars Millie Bobby Brown as a young woman, who teams up with an eccentric drifter, played by Chris Pratt for a cross-country adventure.

Additioanlly, the film scheduled to release on Netflix on March 14, also stars Ke Huy Quan, Jason Alexander, Giancarlo Esposito, and Stanley Tucci.