Justin Baldoni's father shades Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds

Justin Baldoni's father Sam Baldoni is taking a gybe at Hollywood A-listers Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds amid their legal battle with the It Ends With Us actor and director.

"In a world full of Blakes and Ryans, be a Justin," read a bulletin board that featured in a tribute video Sam reposted on Instagram this Wednesday.

His father Sam added a heart hand emoji over the reposted video clip.

The video was originally shared by TikTok user @jennybenners, honouring Justin with words like "compassionate," "encouraging," "introspective" and "humble."

The board also displayed several words and poems Justin had said about women over the years, including pictures of Justin wearing his many hats including acting, directing, and writing.

Sam's post comes as the It Ends With Us director recently slammed former employees' claims that he presided over a "phony" workplace full of "toxic positivity" at the production company he co-founded with Steve Sarowitz, per Los Angeles Times.

The actor-director awaits his March 2026 trial where Justin will be locking horns with Lively and Reynolds in a $400 million lawsuit, alleging defamation and extortion in response to Lively sexual harassment complaint against him.

Additionally, The New York Times was recently granted a win in court after a judge granted the paper's request for a stay of discovery as he examines its motion to be dismissed from Baldoni's $400 million defamation suit against Lively, Deadline reported.