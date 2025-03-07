 
Geo News

Khloe Kardashian denies surgery rumors while flaunting birthday corset

The Good American founder marked her 40th birthday in the recent episode of 'The Kardashians'

By
Web Desk
|

March 07, 2025

Khloe Kardashian denies surgery rumors while flaunting birthday corset
Khloe Kardashian denies surgery rumors while flaunting birthday corset

Khloe Kardashian can't get enough of her cowboy look!

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, the reality TV star marked her 40th birthday.

For the celebrations, she donned a cowboy look, wearing a denim corset with crystals detailing, a pair of revealing jeans paired with a cowboy hat.

It is pertinent to mention that the episode was filmed back in June, in which she can be seen flaunting her "good corset."

"Well I'm in a corset. And you know a good corset will cinch your waist and give you t****," she noted.

"So I'm living my double-D life that I've always wanted but just for the night," Khloe continued.

One of the producers on the set inquired whether they were a "recent gift to yourself," as she also denied any surgery rumors on that end.

"No. No. Should've been, but no," she replied with a laugh.

During her celebrations, her sisters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner, were also present along with some guests including Sara Foster and Kimora Lee Simmons

Khloe gushed over herself while adjusting the outfit and watching her reflection in a mirror.

"God, I'm so not used to seeing — I look like a f****** p*** star," she said. "I love it."

Meghan Markle strives for ‘storybook like domesticity' with new show video
Meghan Markle strives for ‘storybook like domesticity' with new show
Meghan Markle fixation on ‘having a castle' laid bare video
Meghan Markle fixation on ‘having a castle' laid bare
Pregnant Kylie Kelce reveals Jason's 'ridiculous' advice for first time dads
Pregnant Kylie Kelce reveals Jason's 'ridiculous' advice for first time dads
King Charles to release ‘music room' to mark Commonwealth Day video
King Charles to release ‘music room' to mark Commonwealth Day
Lady Gaga reveals Jo Calderone helped her understand what she wanted in men
Lady Gaga reveals Jo Calderone helped her understand what she wanted in men
Meghan Markle cooking show is an ‘ego trip not worth taking' video
Meghan Markle cooking show is an ‘ego trip not worth taking'
Benny Blanco tries makeup on fiancée Selena Gomez
Benny Blanco tries makeup on fiancée Selena Gomez
Dolly Parton pens emotional tribute to late husband Carl Dean
Dolly Parton pens emotional tribute to late husband Carl Dean