Khloe Kardashian denies surgery rumors while flaunting birthday corset

Khloe Kardashian can't get enough of her cowboy look!

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, the reality TV star marked her 40th birthday.

For the celebrations, she donned a cowboy look, wearing a denim corset with crystals detailing, a pair of revealing jeans paired with a cowboy hat.

It is pertinent to mention that the episode was filmed back in June, in which she can be seen flaunting her "good corset."

"Well I'm in a corset. And you know a good corset will cinch your waist and give you t****," she noted.

"So I'm living my double-D life that I've always wanted but just for the night," Khloe continued.

One of the producers on the set inquired whether they were a "recent gift to yourself," as she also denied any surgery rumors on that end.

"No. No. Should've been, but no," she replied with a laugh.

During her celebrations, her sisters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner, were also present along with some guests including Sara Foster and Kimora Lee Simmons

Khloe gushed over herself while adjusting the outfit and watching her reflection in a mirror.

"God, I'm so not used to seeing — I look like a f****** p*** star," she said. "I love it."