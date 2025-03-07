Meghan Markle's fears about 2020 US move heighten: ‘Am I cursed?'

Meghan Markle is starting to doubt herself and whether she has been cursed since making the move away from the Firm in 2020.

Insight into the royal’s fears have been shared by a well placed inside source who recently spoke to Heat World.

This insider started the whole conversation off by noting that ever since she announced American Riviera Orchard, “the hits just keep coming.”

For those unversed, American Riviera Orchard is the nickname for the Santa Barbara area where Meghan now resides with her husband Prince Harry and two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

But ever since the issues with her trademarks and others started happening she’s started to wonder if it was the right move.

“As this point, Meghan’s got to be wondering if she’s cursed, because nothing with this brand has been smooth,” the source explained while running through Meghan’s fears.

“It seems to be one huge issue after another, even though she couldn’t have worked harder on this,” and “she never thought that, after all the blood, sweat and tears that she poured into the project, she’d have to totally rework it before it even launched.”

All in all, “The whole process has been a complete nightmare.”