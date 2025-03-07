Kelly Ripa reveals how she got husband Mark Consuelos to confess love first

Kelly Ripa is treating her fans to an insider view of her love story.

The Live with Kelly and Mark co-hosts, who have been married for nearly 30 years, discussed their love story in a Thursday episode.

The discussion began as the couple mentioned an article about how an “average man takes little over four weeks” to fall in love with a woman.

“What is love? I mean, I guess the meaning of love for men and women should and probably is naturally something different,” Consuelos, 53, responded. “I mean, just subtly different.”

Ripa, 54, then asked him what love means to him, to which he jokingly replied, “Love for me now is spending a quiet afternoon with you just watching me watch sports.”

He then replied, “No, I love being with my family. We didn’t have a family back then,” noting of when they first met. “Love’s evolved,” added the father of three.

Meanwhile, Ripa found love “too complicated to define.”

“I’ve been in love with you since the day I met you, and beyond loving you, I really like you a lot,” she gushed, calling Consuelos “my favourite person.”

She then recalled trying a tactic on Consuelos before they married, in hopes to making him profess his love to her first.

“This is old-fashion of me, so don’t get triggered, don’t get upset, I don’t need you to @ me. I don’t care what you think about what I think,” she prefaced her opinion to the audience.

“What I think, is that men generally, and I’m going to speak in great generalisations, love the thrill of the hunt, and I certainly was not going to pursue you. I think that made me interesting to you,” she added.

Consuelos agreed with his wife, adding, “I do find that early on, whether it be a really serious relationship or early in the marriage, it always feels like someone loves the other person more,” he continued. “It’s like 65/35, or 67/43.”

Ripa confessed that now, she thinks she loves Consuelos “a little bit more,” but insisted, “That’s okay. I’m fine with that. You don’t seem to know that, so it’s good. It’s all working.”

The pair first met in 1995 when doing a screen test for All My Children and married the following year in Las Vegas. They now share three kids.