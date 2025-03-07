 
Lindsay Lohan's father Michael faces shocking arrest warrant: Report

Lindsay Lohan's father Michael Lohan gets caught in major active arrest warrant in Florida post probation violation allegations

March 07, 2025

Michael Lohan, father of actress Lindsay Lohan, is facing an active arrest warrant in Florida following an alleged probation violation. 

The 64-year-old reportedly breached his probation terms after being arrested on February 21 in Spring, Texas, on a felony assault charge involving his estranged wife, Kate Major. 

According to Daily Mail, authorities in Florida issued the warrant in connection with Lohan’s 2022 conviction in Palm Beach for illegally profiting from steering patients to a specific rehab facility. 

Moreover, he was arrested in April 2021 on multiple counts of patient brokering.

Additionally, sources indicate that law enforcement officials are preparing to extradite Lohan from Texas to Florida. 

As per the publication, the latest charges stem from allegations that he physically assaulted Major by flipping her out of a chair. 

Major, who shares two children with Lohan, provided authorities with evidence of bruising from the attack.

It is worth mentioning that Lohan was taken into custody without incident and is currently being held on a charge of Continuous Family Violence with a $30,000 bond.

