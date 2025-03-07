Meghan Markle breaks silence after Kate Middleton, Harry's secret meeting: 'family affair'

Meghan Markle has shared her first major statement after Prince Harry secretly held a meeting with sister-in-law Kate Middleton without the duchess in Mustique.

The Closer, citing royal insiders, reported the duke held meeting with the future queen when she was on private trip with Prince William and their children in Caribbean island of Mustique for the half term holidays a few days back.

The Princess of Wales got emotional in her meeting with Harry.

“Kate reached out to Harry a couple of months ago when they were discussing his upcoming trip to the UK, and told him their plans to go to Mustique over half term,” the insiders claimed.

The insiders went on saying the duke flew in for a hurried visit and stayed at a friend’s villa close to where the future king and queen were staying.

They further said, “Kate invited him over for lunch the day after he arrived and while he seemed very on-edge at first, he loosened up after playing around with the children and he ended up staying into the evening.”

Following these reports, Meghan took to Instagram and released a video featuring Lilibet and Archie.

Meghan shared the video with caption, “When making thumbprint cookies at home becomes a family affair!”



