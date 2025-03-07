Photo: Truth behind Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet, Lily Rose Depp Oscars drama

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner reportedly missed Lily Rose Depp's moment at the 2025 Academy Awards on purpose.

According to the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, Kylie Jenner was feeling "crushed" by the death of her dear friend, Jesus, at that time. Therefore, Timothee made sure that she stays comfortable at the event.

Explaining their absence from the seats, a tipster shared, "They are both aware that had they stayed seated, everyone would have been talking about their reaction to Lily-Rose on stage."

For those unversed, the couple made a deliberate exit from the stage when Timothee's former girlfriend took the stage at the 2025's Oscars.

The couple was visibly absent from their seats when the Dune star’s ex-girlfriend Lily-Rose Depp went on stage to present the award for Best Costume Design with Elle Fanning, who starred with Chalamet in his latest movie, A Complete Unknown.

"It would have caused unnecessary drama," the source continued.

In conclusion, the source remarked, "Timothée did everything he could to keep her happy and to protect her."