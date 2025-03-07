 
Geo News

Meghan Markle set to release ‘With Love, Meghan' season 2

Netflix announced that ‘With Love, Meghan’ will be getting a season 2

By
Web Desk
|

March 07, 2025

Meghan Markle set to release ‘With Love, Meghan season 2
Meghan Markle set to release ‘With Love, Meghan' season 2

Meghan Markle’s mix-reviewed show, With Love, Meghan, would be returning to Netflix for season 2, as per the platform.

This surprising news comes just a few days after the Duchess of Sussex released the first season of the show on March 4, 2025.

Even though the show has become a target of critique for many reviewers, but a large portion of interest in the show remains due to cameos of Prince Harry, Meghan’s husband, that has convinced the entertainment bosses to give the show another shot.

A TV insider reported to The Sun, "This may raise a few eyebrows but one thing which Netflix love is controversy - and this show certainly created a lot of debate.”

They continued, "Many were so scathing about the eight-part series that they thought there was no way it would get another season”

"But it seems the streamer is delighted with the chatter its created on both sides of the Atlantic this week,” the source added.

With Love, Meghan has remained quite the topic of discussion amongst fans, critics, royal experts as well as reviewers.

Even though many have found delight in watching the lifestyle show “where she shares cooking, gardening and hosting tips” others have pointed out the negative aspects of With Love, Meghan.

Glastonbury faces criticism over Charli XCX slot clash
Glastonbury faces criticism over Charli XCX slot clash
Meghan Markle sends 'warning shot' by adopting 'Sussex' surname
Meghan Markle sends 'warning shot' by adopting 'Sussex' surname
'The Summer I Turned Pretty' season 3 gets major update on release date
'The Summer I Turned Pretty' season 3 gets major update on release date
Jennifer Lopez starts 'Office Romance' with Netflix
Jennifer Lopez starts 'Office Romance' with Netflix
Lady Gaga reveals bold question she asked Michael Polansky before first date
Lady Gaga reveals bold question she asked Michael Polansky before first date
Jennifer Lopez messed up in the head amid Ben Affleck, Garner move: Source
Jennifer Lopez messed up in the head amid Ben Affleck, Garner move: Source
Prince Edward tests his strength at Scotland royal visit to athletes
Prince Edward tests his strength at Scotland royal visit to athletes
Jennifer Lopez left shocked by ex Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's photos
Jennifer Lopez left shocked by ex Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's photos