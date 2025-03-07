Meghan Markle set to release ‘With Love, Meghan' season 2

Meghan Markle’s mix-reviewed show, With Love, Meghan, would be returning to Netflix for season 2, as per the platform.

This surprising news comes just a few days after the Duchess of Sussex released the first season of the show on March 4, 2025.

Even though the show has become a target of critique for many reviewers, but a large portion of interest in the show remains due to cameos of Prince Harry, Meghan’s husband, that has convinced the entertainment bosses to give the show another shot.

A TV insider reported to The Sun, "This may raise a few eyebrows but one thing which Netflix love is controversy - and this show certainly created a lot of debate.”

They continued, "Many were so scathing about the eight-part series that they thought there was no way it would get another season”

"But it seems the streamer is delighted with the chatter its created on both sides of the Atlantic this week,” the source added.

With Love, Meghan has remained quite the topic of discussion amongst fans, critics, royal experts as well as reviewers.

Even though many have found delight in watching the lifestyle show “where she shares cooking, gardening and hosting tips” others have pointed out the negative aspects of With Love, Meghan.