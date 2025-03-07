Jennifer Lopez starts 'Office Romance' with Netflix

Amid reports of her alleged reaction to Ben Affleck's pictures with Jennifer Garner, Jennifer Lopez remained unbothered and gave the media something else to discuss on Friday.

Taking to her Instagram account where she has 249 million followers, the "On The Floor" singer shared the news of her new project with Netflix.

"This is gonna be fun one," she said of her project titled "Office Romance".

The diva also shared multiple photos from the Table Read which according to producer Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas took place on Thursday.

Her new project comes a month after Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck settled their divorce.

The former couple settled their in January 2025, and the divorce became final in February 2025.

The couple separated in April 2024 and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.