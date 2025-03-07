'The Summer I Turned Pretty' season 3 gets major update on release date

'The Summer I Turned Pretty' season 3 has got a release month, and a bigger news

Prime Video’s superhit show The Summer I Turned Pretty is coming to an end.

It has been confirmed that the upcoming third season of The Summer I Turned Pretty will be it’s last outing. The season will feature 11 episodes and air in July.

The show portrays a love triangle between Isabel "Belly" Conklin (Lola Tung) and two brothers, Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno). The trio are childhood friends and their moms are close friends. Belly spends every summer at the brothers’ house Cousins Beach, Massachusetts. The show also depicts the friendship between their moms.

The show is based on Jenny Han’s best-selling book trilogy and each season is based on one book. The trilogy includes The Summer I Turned Pretty (2009), It’s Not Summer Without You (2010) and We’ll Always Have Summer (2011).

The Summer I Turned Pretty is a flagship show for the streamer, rising to the #1 show on the platform during its first week. The second season did even better and surpassed the viewership of the first within days.