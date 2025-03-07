 
King Charles, royal cousin suffer setbacks as misfortune strikes

Cancer stricken King Charles's daughter-in-law and wife of Prince William, Kate Middleton, is recovering from cancer

March 07, 2025

King Charles and his daughter-in-law Kate Middleton were diagnosed with cancer in February and March 2024 respectively.

Kate Middleton, the wife of heir to the throne Prince William announced that she was in remission in January 2025. According to the British media, the king still continues to treatment for his disease.

Both the king and his daughter in law stepped back from their royal duties for a while before they came back in public. The Princess of Wales is making a gradual return to royal engagements.

The British royal family is not the only unfortunate European royal family  to be struck by serious diseases in recent years.

King Charles with his wife, Queen Camilla, son, Prince William, and daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton
The Royal House of Norway this week said that  Crown Princess Mette-Marit's chronic disease continues to progress, rendering her unable to perform her duties as per schedule. 

Mette-Marit of Norway, 51, the wife of Crown Prince Haakon, was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis in 2018.

She is the daughter-in-law of King Harald V of Norway, who happens to be a second cousin of King Charles III.

A statement said, "The Crown Princess has daily symptoms and ailments that affect her ability to perform her duties. The Crown Princess needs more rest, and her daily routine changes more quickly than before," the statement continued. "This means that changes to her official schedule may occur more frequently, and at shorter notice than we are used to."

King Harald V of Norway and King Charles III descend from King George I of Greece and his wife, Grand Duchess Olga Constantinovna of Russia, as well as from King Christian IX of Denmark and his wife, Louise of Hesse-Kassel.

The Royal House of Norway emphasized that Princess Mette-Marit was committed to continuing her work and that her calendar would change to meet her needs now.

"The Crown Princess has a strong desire to continue working, and therefore we will organize her official program in the future in the best possible way so that her health and work can be combined," the royal house concluded.

Princess Mette-Marit
