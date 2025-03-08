Lady Gaga reveals she desperately wants to be a mom

Lady Gaga desperately wants to start a family.

Ahead of the release of her new album, Mayhem, the 38-year-old singer had a chat with Access Hollywood and revealed to the outlet that she may become a mom next decade.

"I really want to be a mom," Gaga said while smiling. "The greatest vision I have is that."

Previously in an interview with Elle in January, Gaga expressed her desire of motherhood, and already had a discussion with her fiance Michael Polansky.

"That's something Michael and I have talked about a lot — allowing our kids to be their own people. It's such an intense thing for kids coming into the world," she told the outlet. "And they're told how to think and what to believe in and how to eat ... I just kind of want to let my kids find out who they are."

Earlier this month, a source spilled to Life & Style magazine, the Abracadabra hitmaker, who has been engaged with Polansky since last year, "can’t wait to have a family with Michael, they’re such a great team, she knows that they’ll be excellent parents together.”

“They’re already really clear that they won’t be super strict parents with lots of random rules,” the insider added.