Photo: Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson still share undeniable chemistry: Source

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson recently had a reunion after two years of split.

Spilling the beans on the matter, a source told RadarOnline.com that pals have been raving about the tension between Kim and Pete at the SNL 50 afterparty.

"Kim is totally cool with the fact that Pete isn’t interested in all the fuss that comes with dating a Kardashian,” a source claimed.

The insider went on to claimed about the former flams, “But the attraction between them is undeniable – pals are saying sparks were flying at that recent party!”

Recently, another report from In Touch claimed that the mother of four wanted to rekindle romance with the comedian, but Pete paid no heed to her attempts.

This tipster tattled, “She tried to send out the signal that she wanted to hook-up but he didn’t bite, and she’s always felt a bit let down about that.”

They also addressed before conclusion that the former wife of Kanye West had no interest in “rekindling” romance with Pete.

Nonetheless, she has been enjoying the ego boost that the meetup provided her with.