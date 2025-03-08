'Bridgerton' star Simone Ashley reflects on her latest producing role

Simone Ashley, famed for her role in Bridgerton series, made her producing debut with the latest rom-com, Picture This.

In an interview with People Magazine, Simone revealed her love for '90s rom-coms inspired her for the film.

The actress said, "I loved all those '90s classic rom-coms: anything with Julia Roberts, My Best Friend's Wedding, The Other Woman, 10 Things I Hate About You, Bend It Like Beckham, Bridget Jones. Of course, I'm such a hopeless romantic."

"I think rom-coms allow people to have that space where you believe in the idea that love is possible. And that's how I feel when I watch them. So to be part of that genre was really exciting for me," Simone added.

It is worth mentioning that Simone also starred in Picture This, playing character Pia as she embarks on a journey to find love through five dates set up by her friends and family.

Reflecting on her experience, Simone said, "It was also super fun. I think each project requires a different set of focus and attention in different areas. And so it's been such an amazing learning experience."

"I walk away from it and I'm like, 'Oh, I could have done more of this, or I could have done less of that.' And you can carry all that experience onto the next thing," she added.