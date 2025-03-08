Bunnie Xo gets real about IVF treatments in baby update

Bunnie Xo is keeping her followers updated on her journey with in vitro fertilisation treatments.

The Dumb Blonde podcast host, 44, shared her recent update via TikTok on March 4, saying, "I’m literally going through IVF treatments right now — the hormones, the shots, all that."

"I’m going through all of the emotions, the rollercoaster, [and] the worry, just so that I can have a little piece of my husband and me—just a little piece wrapped in skin—to just add to the other two beautiful children that we have together."

Jelly Roll, 40, also recently got candid about his efforts in the process, starting with losing some weight—60 pounds already—to live longer for the new family members.

“My wife and I are talking about having a baby, and it really made me realise that at almost 40, I was like, it means I got to live to at least 60," Jelly said during a June 4 episode of Bussy' With The Boys podcast. "I got to see this kid into college."

The couple, who who been married for nine years, has experienced several pregnancy losses in the past.

While Jelly already has two children—son Noah Buddy, 8, and daughter Bailee Ann, 16—from previous relationships, Bunnie's attempts with IVF are for her first child.