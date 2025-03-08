Celine Dion slams AI-generated music using her voice without permission

Celine Dion slammed music generated by artificial intelligence that allegedly used her voice without permission.

On Friday, March 7, the Heart Will Go On hitmaker, took to her official instagram account and addressed the use of her AI-generated voice online without her consent.

"It has come to our attention that unsanctioned, AI-generated music purporting to contain Celine Dion’s musical performances, and name and likeness, is currently circulating online and across various Digital Service Providers," she began.

"Please be advised that these recordings are fake and not approved, and are not songs from her official discography," the five-time Grammy winner added.

Dion's post came with the rising concern of creative people, especially musicians, about AI creating music without the artist's permission and making profits out of it.

In 2024, more than 200 artists have signed an open letter with the help of the Artists Rights Alliance, condemning "AI-music generation technology"

The petition says, "We, the undersigned members of the artist and songwriting communities, call on AI developers, technology companies, platforms and digital music services to cease the use of artificial intelligence to infringe upon and devalue the rights of human artists."

Some notable artists who joined the petition were Billie Eilish, Zayn Malik, Jonas Brothers, Jon Bon Jovi, Katy Perry, Camila Cabello and many more.

"Make no mistake: we believe that, when used responsibly, AI has enormous potential to advance human creativity and in a manner that enables the development and growth of new and exciting experiences for music fans everywhere," the statement continues.