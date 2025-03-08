Scarlett Johansson spills on Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's Oscars romance

Scarlett Johansson gave a firsthand take on Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s sweet moments at the Oscars.

The Black Widow star caught up with Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos at the backstage of the Dolby Theatre as she and June Squibb presented an award at the 2025 Oscars.

Kelly asked the pair if they got any juicy gossips from the couple who was sitting beside them.

Squibb, 95, noted that she didn't "hear anything", however her co-presenter shared a glimpse of seated next to Gomez, 32, and Blanco, 36.

"Well, I'm sitting next to Selena and Benny and I have to say...," Scarlet said, gushing, "I'm seeing a lot of very cute, honeymoon-phase cuteness happening."

Gomez and Blanco attended the 97th Academy Award show as the Calm Down singer's Emilia Perez earned a nomination for Best Picture along with 13 other nominations.

Back in January, Johansson talked about the newly engaged couple during an episode of TODAY with Jenna & Friends.

The actress mentioned at the time that she was "happy for" Gomez following her big news.

Johnson went on to say, "I don't know her personally, but I feel like now I'm invested in this."

She further called the couple "so cute."

It is pertinent to mention that they started dating in June 2023, got engaged in December 2024.

Additionally, Gomez and Blanco are all set to release their first album, I Said I Love You First, on March 21