Tom Cruise film comes to pause after injury to star

Tom Cruise’s latest film has halted production.

This decision was taken after an unnamed star was injured on set of the film that currently has the working title, Judy.

The 62-year-old heartthrob will be appearing alongside co-stars John Goodman, Jesse Plemons, and Riz Ahmed on screen.

Not much is known of the incident apart from the fact that the unidentified cast member is now hospitalized post injury at Pinewood Studios.

According to The Sun, a source revealed, "The actor is renowned for loving spectacular stunts which obviously involve some element of danger and the risk of injury - though they always strive to keep any risk to an absolute minimum."

"This incident won’t just be alarming in terms of having someone so famous suffer such a major injury, it will also prove costly on a project which has cost millions and is on a very tight schedule," they added.

It is also pertinent to mention that at the helm of the Tom Cruise starrer is the Oscar-winning director, Alejandro González Iñárritu, who will mark his rather sudden comeback in English language movies since his 2015’s The Revenant.