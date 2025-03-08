Oliver Hudson urges mom Goldie Hawn to return to big screen

Oliver Hudson gushed over his mom after her recent appearance at the Oscars 2025.

In a recent episode of the Sibling Revelry podcast, that Oliver and his sister Kate Hudson host, the duo reflected on their mother's successful acting career.

“Number one, yes, she's my mother and she will always be my mother,” Oliver said. “I don't look at her as anything else.”

Following Goldie's sweet moment with Andrew Garfield to present the award for Best Animated Film at the Academy Awards, the 48-year-old actress praised that her mom is still “a force” in Hollywood.

“She was a pioneer, let's say, fighting for her creativity, fighting for her ideas, not taking s***, and paving the way for a lot of young women to become what they've become,” Oliver detailed. “She's a f****** icon that way, and so it was emotional for me to watch her on stage looking incredible.”

“I want to see her on screen. This is where she thrives,” the prod son added. “This is where she belongs. There's nobody like her. I don't think anyone ever will come along like her.”

He further shared that he still watches his mom's old movies, “I go back and watch some of her old movies and it's incredible how amazing she is. Not just how funny, but what an incredible actor she is. You know, what she brings to these characters and these roles, which is something you can't really define. You can't practice it. You can't try to do it. It's just innate."

It is pertinent to mention that Goldie Hawn's last film with a mojor role was in 2017’s Snatched, opposite Amy Schumer.

Currently, she is busy in her charity work with her organization, Hawn Foundation.